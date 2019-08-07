A heat advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. today for all of the four-state region, according to the National Weather Service.
The advisory is set to remain in place until 7 p.m. tomorrow.
Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s today through the beginning of next week bringing some of the hottest days of the year so far.
According to the heat advisory overnight temperatures will include “lows much warmer than average as well.”
The National Weather Service advises anyone working or spending time outside to take extra precautions, including:
- Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning on evening when possible
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke
- Wear light and loose-fitting clothing
- Drink plenty of water
- Take frequent breaks in an air-conditioned building