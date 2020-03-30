Police are looking for a man they say is the shooter in a weekend homicide in Henderson.
A warrant has been issued for Gary Jordan Jr., 29, and he should be considered armed and dangerous, Henderson police said Monday.
He is wanted in the Sunday afternoon shooting death of Sabrien Walton, 45, in the 700 block of Wilson Street.
Jordan was driving a 1998 Chevy S-10 single-cab pickup with Texas license plate MTZ5120.
Anyone with information about the incident or Jordan is asked to contact Henderson Police Department at (903) 657-3512.