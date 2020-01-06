A Henderson woman was killed Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash west of Tyler, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Investigators’ preliminary report show Shalonda Denise Rose, 42, was driving just after 8 a.m. headed west on Texas 64 about 10 miles west of Tyler when her SUV went off the north side of the road, according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark. Rose’s SUV then went back across the road to the south ditch, where it struck a guidewire and a tree.
Rose was not retrained and was ejected from the vehicle, Dark said. Rose was pronounced dead at the scene.