An inmate who recently escaped from the Gregg County Jail entered guilty pleas today to charges of escape while arrested or confined and evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson announced.
Jace Laws was sentenced to eight years on each charge in the 188th District Court in Gregg County, Watson said. The sentences will be served on top of his recent sentence to 70 years in prison for assaulting two Longview police officers.
The evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle charge stems from a September 2018 incident. Laws had been awaiting a January trial on that charge before his escape.
Laws was in the South Jail at the Gregg County Courthouse on Dec. 23 when officials say he carved out some brick inside the building, gained access to its infrastructure and escaped.
The inmate was gone for three days before officials noticed his absence, according to Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano. Officials notified the public of the escape Thursday.
Law enforcement recaptured Laws on Friday after his father reported seeing someone on land by his business west of Gladewater.