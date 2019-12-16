Kilgore police are asking the public’s help to find two people they say were involved in a weekend home invasion and robbery.
Police are looking for Jaylen Marcel Reese, 18, and Ajailion Shequan McFarland, 17, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The home invasion occurred on Sunday. Police said the pair are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with information about Reese or McFarland is asked to contact detectives Andre Phillips or Joshua Sims at (903) 218.6907 or by email at andre.phillips@cityofkilgore.com. Anonymous tips can be made to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or texted to 847411+KILGORE+your tip. When texting, refer to KPD incident #1912-0865.