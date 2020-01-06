Two people were killed Sunday evening in a three-vehicle crash just outside of Marshall, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS Sgt. Jean Dark said troopers responded just before 7 p.m. to the crash at U.S. 80 and Harrison County Road 2218.
A preliminary report showed Harley Ann Carroll, 23, was driving south on CR 2218 approaching U.S. 80 when she failed to stop at the intersection and lost control of her vehicle. Her vehicle rolled into the eastbound lane of U.S. 80. Dark said an eastbound car driven by Nathan Charles Guyer, 20, of Marshall, struck Carroll’s vehicle. The impact caused Carroll’s vehicle to enter the westbound lane, where it was struck by an SUV driven by Jesse Wayne Wink, 69, of Marshall.
Carroll and passenger Dusty James Gabbard, 24, of Marshall, were pronounced dead at the scene, Dark said.
Guyer was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall where he was treated and released. Wink and passenger 65-year-old Barbara Wink, of Marshall, were taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall in stable condition.