The following East Texas events have been canceled or postponed because of concern about the recent outbreak of the new coronavirus.
To get an event listed, email the name of the event, the date and whether it has been canceled or postponed to newsroom@news-journal.com. Please include a daytime phone number for verification purposes.
Our story focused on changes at area colleges and universities is here. Our story about how local public and private schools are addressing the new coronavirus spread is here.
March 19
Christian Women's Connection luncheon
March 20
Grassroots at the Green
March 21
Longview 150: Transportation Show
Northeast Texas chapter, Native Plant Society of Texas' 25th anniversary celebration — postponed
March 23
Longview City Council District 6 Town Meeting
March 26
Women in Longview Day
City of Longview 2020 Census Pep Rally
March 28
2020 Strut Your Mutt 1-Mile Wag Walk
Chautauqua Festival, Longview Public Library