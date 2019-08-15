The Texas Education Agency on Thursday released its 2019 accountability ratings for state school districts. Find a list of the letter grades and scores for local districts below.
Looking for a school not listed? Tell us in the comments, and we will get it added. Also, check back for a full story about local ratings with comments from school officials.
2019 Texas Education Agency accountability ratings
|District
|Grade
|Score
|Longview ISD
|B
|88
|Pine Tree ISD
|B
|86
|Spring Hill ISD
|A
|92
|Hallsville ISD
|B
|82
|White Oak ISD
|A
|90
|Kilgore ISD
|B
|80
|Sabine ISD
|A
|90
|East Texas Charter Schools
|A
|100
|UT Tyler Universtiy Academy at Longview
|A
|94
|Marshall ISD
|C
|74
|Gilmer ISD
|B
|89
|Gladewater ISD
|B
|83
|Union Grove ISD
|A
|92
|New Diana ISD
|B
|83
|Ore City ISD
|C
|79
|Henderson ISD
|A
|91
|Tatum ISD
|A
|90
|Harleton ISD
|A
|91
|Overton ISD
|B
|83
|Mount Enterprise ISD
|B
|84
|Leverett's Chapel ISD
|B
|89
|Big Sandy ISD
|B
|89
|Harmony ISD
|B
|84
|Gary ISD
|C
|75
|Carthage ISD
|B
|86
|Beckville ISD
|A
|92
|Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD
|B
|86
|Pewitt CISD
|B
|82