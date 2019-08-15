The Texas Education Agency on Thursday released its 2019 accountability ratings for state school districts. Find a list of the letter grades and scores for local districts below.

Looking for a school not listed? Tell us in the comments, and we will get it added. Also, check back for a full story about local ratings with comments from school officials. 

2019 Texas Education Agency accountability ratings

District Grade Score
Longview ISD B 88
Pine Tree ISD B 86
Spring Hill ISD A 92
Hallsville ISD B 82
White Oak ISD A 90
Kilgore ISD B 80
Sabine ISD A 90
East Texas Charter Schools A 100
UT Tyler Universtiy Academy at Longview A 94
Marshall ISD C 74
Gilmer ISD B 89
Gladewater ISD B 83
Union Grove ISD A 92
New Diana ISD B 83
Ore City ISD C 79
Henderson ISD A 91
Tatum ISD A 90
Harleton ISD A 91
Overton ISD B 83
Mount Enterprise ISD B 84
Leverett's Chapel ISD B 89
Big Sandy ISD B 89
Harmony ISD B 84
Gary ISD C 75
Carthage ISD B 86
Beckville ISD A 92
Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD B 86
Pewitt CISD B 82