12:45 p.m.: Trinity School of Texas will be closed next week (March 16 to 20) for faculty and staff to prepare for future (remote) teaching in the event of an extended closure.
12:18 p.m.: Longview ISD will keep all campuses and offices closed through March 27. Classes are tentatively scheduled to resume March 30.
Cities, organizations and schools are changing plans due to concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus in East Texas, including Longview ISD announcing Friday that the district would be closed through March 27.
We are gathering those changes here.
Our story focused on changes at area colleges and universities is here. Our story about how local public and private schools are addressing the new coronavirus spread is here.
City of Longview
The city of Longview has canceled several city-hosted events. Those events are:
March 20 — Grassroots at the Green
March 21 — Longview 150: Transportation Show
March 23 — District 6 Town Meeting
March 26 — 2020 Census Pep Rally
March 28 — 2020 Strut Your Mutt 1-Mile Wag Walk
March 28 — Chautauqua Festival
City of Henderson
The city of Henderson canceled all public events in city parks and facilities for two weeks beginning Thursday, March 12.
That is to include events at the Henderson Civic Center, Henderson Fire Department Conference Room, Henderson Police Department Conference and Training Rooms, Henderson Community Center and all park pavilions.
The city will continue City Council and city board meetings.
City of Tyler
The city of Tyler has canceled all public events in city parks and facilities for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16.
That includes events at Harvey Convention Center, the Rose Garden Center and Liberty Hall.
Programs will also be suspended at Glass Recreation Center, Tyler Senior Center and the Tyler Public Library. The facilities will remain open, but programming will not be hosted for two weeks.
Schools
Longview ISD — District campuses and offices closed through March 27.
St. Mary's Catholic School — Spring break has been extended to March 20.
Pine Tree ISD — The district will notify parents of any changes on Saturday.
Spring Hill ISD — Classes are scheduled to resume Monday. The district is asking students or employees who traveled to CDC Level 2 or 3 countries to stay home for 14 days after spring break.
Hallsville ISD — Classes are scheduled to resume Monday.
White Oak ISD — Classes are scheduled to resume Tuesday.
Marshall ISD — Classes are scheduled to resume Monday. All out-of-district trips involving students and/or staff are being reevaluated.
Trinity School of Texas — No closures are planned.
UT Tyler University Academy — Classes are scheduled to resume as normal.
Colleges/universities
LeTourneau University — All in-person classes are canceled March 16 to 20. Online classes will go on as scheduled. All classes will be online March 23 to April 3. The campus will remain open. Students living in on-campus housing will be allowed to remain there, and food service will resume Monday after spring break.
University of Texas at Tyler and Longview University Center — Spring break is extended to March 20. Classes will be online March 23 to 27.
Kilgore College — Spring 2 term scheduled to start on normal schedule Monday.
Wiley College — All students were sent home. Activities scheduled to occur on campus have been canceled. Classes move to online instruction Monday, March 16.
East Texas Baptist University — All classes to be online March 20 through 26. Classes are expected to resume on campus on March 23. Campus activities are suspended.
Jarvis Christian College — Spring break has been extended. Students are not to return to campus until March 23. Homecoming activities are postponed or the week after spring break.
Tyler Junior College — Spring break is extended to March 20.
Stephen F. Austin State University — Students are asked to remain off campus until in-person classes resume on April 6. Classes resume March 18 only online. On-campus events are canceled or postponed through April 5.