2:15 p.m. update: At about 2:05 p.m. Longview ISD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said the police department notified the district that Longview High School is clear. Students who remained on campus were returned to the cafeteria.
The students will remain in the cafeteria until 3 p.m., Ross said. At 3 p.m. they will return to their regular classes. Parents can come pick students up if they wish, however.
Ross said a message went out to parents about the initial threat, but she said it for some reason did not reach everyone. She said the district apologizes for the call not reaching everyone. Another call went out notifying everyone that the campus was cleared and students were returning to the classroom.
1:41 p.m. update: Longview police updated the post on Facebook to report that parents of Longview High School students can pick up their children in the parking lot at the corner of Hawkins Parkway and Airline Road.
The announcement comes following a bomb threat made against the school to Longview police.
1:15 p.m. update: Longview High School senior Coy Sanders was in class when word of the bomb threat at the school began to spread. He said a message over the intercom system instructed teachers to escort students to the visitor's side of the football stadium.
Sanders said most of the students were calm, but that some saw police on the campus and began running out of the building.
Sanders likened the events to a fire drill, but he said, "Everybody was freaking out, because they didn't know."
1:09 p.m. update: Longview police posted the following notice on Facebook after the News-Journal received word about the bomb threat:
LHS Families: There has been a bomb threat made for Longview High School. Longview Police received a threat from a track phone and immediately contacted administration and LHS. Longview High School started their bomb threat protocols and made a sweep of Lobo Stadium. Once it was deemed safe, students and staff were evacuated to Lobo Stadium. No one will be allowed in any building until is has been completely swept and deemed 100% safe. We will continue to update families with all calls and social media posts as we have more information.
Longview High School students have been evacuated to Lobo Stadium after a bomb threat was called in to the Longview Police Department.
District spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said LPD received a bomb threat to the high school Friday. The police department then contacted school administration.
After a sweep of the stadium, students were evacuated there. Ross said the other buildings are now being swept, and no one will be allowed in during the sweep.
This story will be updated.