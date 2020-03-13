Longview ISD announced Friday that all district campuses and offices will remain closed through March 27. Classes are tentatively scheduled to resume March 30.
The full statement from the district is below. Find our full list of coronavirus-related changes here.
Dear Longview ISD community,
In the interest of health safety in regard to our students and staff, all LISD campuses and offices will remain closed through March 27. Classes are tentatively scheduled to resume March 30 but, as this is an ongoing situation, district officials will continue to monitor information coming from federal, state, and local health officials.
More information about how this change to our district schedule stands to impact student and staff will be forthcoming, as LISD remains in conversation with Texas Education Agency.
Our leadership participates in regular calls where the latest information is made available from local government entities and health authorities. UIL events will be considered on a case-by-case basis. For the latest on UIL visit UILtexas.org.
Longview Independent School District is committed to providing ongoing communication regarding district measures taken to assist public health officials in their prevention of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
We will be releasing more information through all-calls, emails, our district website, and social media. You can check back at our website at LISD.org/coronavirus or follow our social media channels on Facebook and Twitter. In the meantime, LISD will continue our aggressive approach to sterilizing and performing deep cleans of all district campuses and facilities, including a comprehensive sanitation of all district buses and vehicles.
Much is being learned about this newly-emerged virus. Based on the current information, health officials are recommending local communities and schools should take the same steps to protect against coronavirus as we take to prevent the spread of everyday illnesses like the common cold or the flu:
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Cover the mouth and nose with the inside of the elbow when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when sick.
Longview ISD custodial staff uses the highest grade of disinfectant cleaner approved for use in hospitals and other health-related organizations, and it has been demonstrated as effective in killing flu and human coronavirus. The custodial department has already been on increased cleaning frequency since early fall in response to expanding flu cases.
- What you need to know about Coronavirus
- Stop the spread of germs
- Travelers to the US from China information
- CDC Fact Sheets on Coronavirus
While a new type of illness can be scary, we can protect our students, teachers, and the broader community by using simple everyday actions that protect people from other types of respiratory viruses. This is important not just to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, but to help prevent the spread of other infections that can lead to student illness and absences.
For updated information from the CDC on coronavirus can be found at the CDC website here, and the most recent information about coronavirus in Texas may be found at the DSHS website here.
Thank you for your support of our district, our schools, our students, and our staff!
Sincerely,
Dr. James Wilcox, Superintendent of Schools
Longview Independent School District