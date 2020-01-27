A 33-year-old Longview man is headed to prison for hitting a woman in the head with a firearm.
Derrick Demond Gray was convicted Friday of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Gregg County Criminal District Attorney’s Office announced Friday on social media.
A jury sentenced Gray to 40 years in prison. He will have to serve 20 years before becoming eligible for parole, according to the DA’s office.
Gray has been in the Gregg County Jail on $330,000 in bonds on multiple charges since his arrest Feb. 24.