A Longview man who has with a history of violence and was being sought by law enforcement has been captured in Shreveport, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.
Marcus Raymond Bresler, 39, was wanted on warrants for assault charges.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office reported Bresler was taken into custody by the Louisiana State Police.
Bresler was out on bond on charges of assault family violence to impede breath or circulation and assault family violence with a previous conviction. Gregg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb earlier said Bresler failed to appear for trial Oct. 18 in the 188th District Court in Gregg County.
A Special Weapons and Tactics Team of the sheriff’s office and Longview and Kilgore police departments on Nov. 12 went to Bresler’s Longview home in the 6800 block of Judson Road with search and arrest warrants, but he was not there, Tubb previously said.
The operation closed Judson Road in the area while law enforcement attempted to serve the warrants.