From staff reports
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the Wednesday death of a 17-year-old boy from Longview, according to a Facebook post by the Longview Police Department.
Eduardo Serano of Longview was being held Thursday in Gregg County Jail on a charge of criminal negligent homicide.
Officers responded at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday to a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of Scenic Drive, according to Longview police spokeswoman Kristie Brian.
Investigating officers determined one person had been shot and was taken with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital.
In a statement posted late Thursday evening, Longview police identified the shooting victim as Bryan Rivera. Rivera died at a local hospital, police said.
Longview police said they arrested Serano without incident Thursday afternoon.