UPDATE: Police say he has been found safe.
ORIGINAL: Longview police are asking the public’s help to find a missing 85-year-old man.
Jimmie Espy was last seen at about 5 a.m. today near Mitchell Street in South Longview, according to police.
Police said Espy is about 6-feet tall and weighs about 157 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing an unknown-colored T-shirt, light blue jeans with gray hospitals socks.
Anyone with information about Espy should contact Longview police at (903) 237-1199.