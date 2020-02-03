Police have identified the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a man in a wheelchair in Longview as a 16-year-old girl.
Longview police made the announcement today in a post on its Facebook page.
Police did not release a name and said the case would be sent to the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office for review.
John Garnett Page, 65, was hit at about 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 while trying to cross in the 3300 block of North Fourth Street near Lowe’s in his wheelchair. He was taken to a Longview medical center where he later died.
The vehicle that hit him was described as a charcoal, dark gray or dark pewter 1999 to 2006 Chevrolet or GMC club-cab pickup with a chrome strip on the lower door guard, police said.