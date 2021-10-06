Police are looking for a 72-year-old man with possible early signs of dementia who is missing out of North Longview.
Robert Smith Freeman left home Wednesday morning in a silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata SE with Texas place LFB 8509, Longview police said. The car has a small scratch on the passenger’s side door.
Freeman is described as about 5-feet, 6-inches tall, and he weighs about 160 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a button-down shirt over a T-shirt and blue jeans that were rolled up at the bottom. Family said he could have early signs of dementia and might have gotten lost.
Anyone with information about Freeman is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170.