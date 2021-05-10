UPDATE: Police say he has been found and is well.
PREVIOUS: Longview police are asking the public's help to find a missing 74-year-old man.
Donald McNealy was last seen April 29 in South Longview near Interstate 20, police said in a release. He is described as being 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds.
“He has short grey hair, with a grey beard, and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and red pants,” the release said.
Anyone with information about McNealy is asked to call Longview police at (903) 237-1199.