Donald McNealy

UPDATE: Police say he has been found and is well. 

PREVIOUS: Longview police are asking the public's help to find a missing 74-year-old man.

Donald McNealy was last seen April 29 in South Longview near Interstate 20, police said in a release. He is described as being 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. 

“He has short grey hair, with a grey beard, and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and red pants,” the release said.

Anyone with information about McNealy is asked to call Longview police at (903) 237-1199.

