Longview police have released the name of a man in a wheelchair who was fatally struck by a vehicle this past week while trying to cross North Fourth Street.
John Garnett Page, 65, was hit at about 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 while trying to cross in the 3300 block of North Fourth Street near Lowe's. He was taken to a Longview medical center where he later died.
Police are looking for the vehicle's driver, who did not stop after striking Page.
The vehicle is described as a charcoal, dark gray or dark pewter 1999 to 2006 Chevrolet or GMC club-cab pickup with a chrome strip on the lower door guard, police said.
The truck looks to have chrome mirrors, a chrome front end and rear bumpers with factory gray wheels.
The truck likely has front center or front-right damage, a possible headlight out, broken driver’s side mirror with missing glass and possible damage to the hood and grille.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Longview police as soon as possible by calling 903 237-1199 or by calling Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903 236-7867.