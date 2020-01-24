Longview police have released the name of a wheelchair-bound man who was fatally struck by a vehicle this past week while trying to cross North Fourth Street.
John Garnett Page, 65, was hit at about 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 while trying to cross in the 3300 block of North Fourth Street near Lowe's. He was taken to a Longview medical center where he later died.
Police are looking for the vehicle's driver, who did not stop after hitting Page.
The vehicle is described as a charcoal, dark gray or dark pewter 1999 to 2006 Chevrolet or GMC club-cab pickup with a chrome strip on the lower door guard, police said.
The truck looks to have chrome mirrors, a chrome front end and rear bumpers with factory gray wheels.
The truck likely has front center or front-right damage, a possible headlight out, broken driver’s-side mirror with missing glass and possible damage to the hood and grille.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Longview police as soon as possible by calling (903) 237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867.