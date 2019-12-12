The Harris County Sheriff's Office has taken into custody the man suspected of killing a Nassau Bay officer.
Tavores Dewayne Henderson, 21, was taken into custody on Thursday without incident, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Twitter.
Tavores Dewayne Henderson - suspect in the felony murder of Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan - has been taken into custody without incident. Deputies arrested him at a home in the 4200 block of Heritage Trail. @HCSOPatrol @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/n8T0zmRwsx— Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) December 12, 2019
Henderson is suspected of killing Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan during a traffic stop on Tuesday.
Sullivan was killed while assisting with a traffic stop. Henderson, who was wanted on a domestic violence warrant, broke free from being handcuffed, fled from the traffic stop and struck Sullivan with his vehicle, according to an Associated Press report.
Henderson then drove off, striking Sullivan, who later died at a hospital. Henderson's vehicle was later discovered abandoned.
Sullivan, 43, was approaching her 16-year anniversary with the Nassau Bay Police Department and had worked on the night shift. Nassau Bay is located about 25 miles southeast of Houston and has about 4,000 residents.