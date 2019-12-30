The Marion County sheriff on Monday released the identity of a man who died in a Dec. 23 shooting at Lake O’ the Pines.
Sheriff David McKnight said Charles Stanley Hickman, 39, died from multiple gunshot wounds during the early morning incident in the Holiday Harbor area at the lake.
McKnight said witnesses reported that Hickman and at least one other person were involved in a short altercation just before the shooting.
“We are looking at multiple suspects,” McKnight said.
The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation along with Jefferson police, the Texas Department of Public Safety and state game wardens.
Hickman’s body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy.
Officials urge anyone with information to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 665-3961.