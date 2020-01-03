1:10 P.M. UPDATE: Authorities have reopened East Loop 281 and most of Fourth Street to traffic, Fire Marshal Kevin May said.
Southbound traffic on Fourth Street just north of the loop remains closed as repairs continue, but the leak has been contained, he said.
11:55 A.M. UPDATE: Authorities now say that the road closures in Northeast Longview after a gas leak could last five to six hours.
Fire Marshal Kevin May said that firefighters and police are looking for some opportunities to get traffic moving in some areas around the road closures.
A project manager with Diamond H Services in Longview told our photographer at the scene the company was installing fiber optic cable near Walgreen's when it struck the gas line. Eric Wendt said the gas line was not marked.
11:08 A.M. UPDATE: Authorities believe that a construction crew likely punctured a gas line, causing the leak that has disrupted traffic in Northeast Longview.
Fourth Street is closed from Loop 281 to Hollybrook, Longview police spokeswoman Kristie Brian said. East Loop 281 is closed from Airline Road to Eastman Road, and some ramps from Eastman onto the loop are closed as well.
Gas utility crews are headed to the scene of the leak, she said.
Longview Fire Department was notified of the leak as early a 10:12 a.m., she said.
Fire Marshal Kevin May said that he was not aware if any evacuations had taken place, but he advised motorists to avoid the area and that residents stay indoors if possible.
———
PREVIOUS: Fourth Street in Longview is closed to traffic at Loop 281 due to a gas leak in the area, according to the Longview Fire Department.
The department reported the leak at 10:30 a.m. on Twitter.
The loop is closed between Airline Road and N. Eastman Road until further notice.
Fourth St is closed at E Loop 281 due to a gas leak— Longview Fire Dept. (@LongviewFire) January 3, 2020