Investigators have recovered an electronic device belonging to a Gregg County woman who has now been missing since early October.
Rosemary Rodriguez, 54, was reported missing Oct. 8, a day after leaving a residence on Mount Pisgah Road in the Kilgore area.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Joshua Tubb said Tuesday morning that investigators have sent the device to a lab that specializes in forensic examination and electronic evidence recovery.
Tubb said investigators believe the device is a significant piece of evidence in the case.
Lt. Joshua Tubb said in a news release investigators believe criminal activity could be involved.
Rodriguez is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs about 185 pounds.
She drives a green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, with a University of Oklahoma sticker on the back window. Her car has a Texas license plate with the number GCM3117.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact investigators at (903) 236-8408, or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or email at greggcountycrimestoppers.org . A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to Rodriguez.