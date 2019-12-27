UPDATE: Law enforcement has Jace Martin Laws back in custody, according to Gregg County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb.
Tubb said he was taken into custody at an auto bodyshop on U.S. 271 just inside Smith County. The name of the business is reportedly Laws Collision Repair.
PREVIOUS: Law enforcement is searching near Gladewater for an inmate who recently escaped from the Gregg County Jail after carving out some brick inside the jail.
The manhunt is centered near U.S. 271 and Texas 135 off Sheppard Road.
Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano is at the scene and said the officers are looking for Jace Martin Laws, 34, of Gladewater.
Laws carved out portions of the South Jail in the courthouse on Methvin Street — gaining access to the building’s infrastructure — and made his way to the exterior of the courthouse, the sheriff’s office reported Thursday.
Cerliano said Gladewater police received a call at 3:30 a.m. after someone spotted Laws at the Gladewater airport.
Laws was reportedly trying to get in the building.
“He was rattling doors,” Cerliano said.
The sheriff said an hour later someone reported seeing Laws at a cabin off the Sabine river east of U.S. 271.
Law enforcement has established a perimeter in the area as they search for Laws.
“We hope that we have him contained,” Cerliano said.
Agencies including the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, U.S. Marshals, Gladewater police and the sheriff;s office are at the scene.
Cerliano said law enforcement is waiting on bloodhounds from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to arrive.
