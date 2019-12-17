Officials on Tuesday released the names of two people who died in shootings and one who was injured Sunday in Upshur County.
Cara Franchaele Cardinal, 42, was found dead at the scene, according to the information released by Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. Gay Coleman Wagner, 68, was injured. Bernard Furstonberg III, 60, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene.
Webb said investigators believe the three people knew each other. Autopsies have been ordered for Cardinal and Furstonberg.
Deputies on Sunday found Cardinal dead outside at the scene after responding just before 9 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 6300 block of Periwinkle Road west of Ore City.
Wagner was inside a residence at the location. She was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview with serious injuries.
Wagner had called dispatch, Webb said Monday, to report that she and her adult daughter had been shot.
As law enforcement continued to arrive at the scene, they saw a person driving a truck and who was trying to leave the property, Webb said. The driver stopped, and officers heard a single gunshot come from the truck.
Officers approached the vehicle and found the driver and only occupant, Furstonberg, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The case is under investigation.