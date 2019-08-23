No students were injured in a Friday morning wreck involving a Pine Tree ISD bus, according to officials.
Police responded to the wreck involving bus No. 156 on Suzanne Drive, according to Pine Tree ISD spokeswoman Mary Whitton., who called the crash “a slow-speed accident.”
Twenty-eight students were on the bus at the time, she said, when it was turning around on Suzanne Drive and struck a parked car. There was not significant damage to the bus.
As a precaution, Whitton said all students on board at the time would be evaluated by a school nurse.