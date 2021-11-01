UPDATE: Crews are working to repair a gas line in Longview after a leak this morning caused traffic to be rerouted at Hollybrook Drive and Eastman Road.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said a company doing some construction work struck a 2-inch gas line just before 10 a.m. At about 2 p.m., May said traffic was again flowing, although he advised motorists to avoid the area for the next few hours.
PREVIOUS: Traffic is being rerouted near Hollybrook Drive and Eastman Road in Longview due to a “major gas leak.”
Longview Fire Department reported the leak at 10:04 a.m. It was not immediately clear how far from the intersection traffic is being detoured.
