The masked man who held up the First National Bank of Hughes Springs in Liberty City on June 28 might be the same man who robbed a bank June 20 in Wimberley, Gregg County Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb said Thursday.
"Our investigators are confident that it is going to be connected to one that took place in Hays County," Tubb said.
Tubb said investigators believe it is the same person because of the similarity in stature, attire and the bag used by the suspect in the robberies.
He had described the man who held up the Liberty City bank at FM 1252 and Texas 135 as being about 6 feet tall and possibly white. He wore jeans and possibly a denim jacket with a dark-colored hoodie under it.
He wore a blue or black hat with writing on the front, light-colored shoes and a mask covering his face. He also carried a black bag with a white stripe.
The sheriff's office initially released blurry bank surveillance images of him afterward but released clearer images Thursday.
The suspect in the robbery of Broadway Bank in Wimberley was described by the Hays County Sheriff's Office as possibly white. They say he wore a gray hoodie, a flesh-colored mask, blue jeans, a grayish baseball cap with an eight-point star with "Cannon" in blue embroidery. They say he also carried a black bag.
According to the sheriff's office there, the suspect wore black gloves and was armed with a black handgun with a green stripe on the top.
Detective Chase Crow of the Hays County Sheriff's Office said his agency has been in contact with investigators at the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.
The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who lives near the Liberty City bank and has home security systems to look at their cameras to see whether they captured images of the bank robber, who fled into the woods afterward, Tubb said.
To give information to the sheriff's office, call (903) 236-8400.