Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe criminal activity might be involved in the disappearance of a woman who was reported missing a week ago.
Gregg County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to Rosemary Rodriguez, 54, who was last seen at about 6:45 p.m. Oct. 7 as she left home in the Mount Pisgah Road area of Kilgore. She was wearing a blue Walmart smock and blue pants. Rodriguez was reported missing the following day.
Lt. Joshua Tubb said in a news release investigators believe criminal activity could be involved.
Rodriguez is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs about 185 pounds.
She drives a green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, with a University of Oklahoma sticker on the back window. Her car has a Texas license plate with the number GCM3117.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact investigators at (903) 236-8408, or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or email at greggcountycrimestoppers.org .