County Judge Bill Stoudt has confirmed a new coronavirus patient was treated at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.
The patient did not contract the disease from the Longview community and is in isolation, he said at a press conference today.
"My message is simple," Stoudt said, "we are guided by the Centers for Disease Control and our medical professionals are meeting daily."
Stoudt also said people should stay home if they are feeling sick.
Gregg County Health Authority Lewis Browne said the patient was screened March 3, and the test was sent out to be analyzed.
Christus Good Shepherd Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Anderson said the staff is well-trained in dealing with infectious diseases. He said it is just like dealing with the flu.
Staff followed CDC recommendations and put the patient in isolation, Anderson said. He was released after 48 hours.
Browne said if someone thinks they have COVID-19 they should contact a medical professional before rushing to the doctor or emergency room because isolation is important in preventing the spread.
Officials declined to give identifying information because of HIPPA, a law that protects patients' privacy. It is unclear if the patient was in contact with people.
Browne said the patient is improving daily.
Earlier Monday the Northeast Texas Public Health District has identified a positive case of the new coronavirus in Gregg County.
The test result was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at their testing facilities in Atlanta, Georgia. The patient traveled within the continental United States, according to the health district, has mild illness and has continued self-isolation in their home. The immediate risk of transmission in Gregg County remains low, it reported, as there is no evidence of community spread at this time.
Human coronaviruses are most commonly spread through respiratory droplets. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People at higher risk for serious complications are the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
Health care providers and epidemiologists will remain in contact with the person who has the confirmed case, as well as with anyone who interacted the person, if they believe they may be at risk of infection. Gregg County residents are reminded to take the same measures that are recommended annually to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses. These include:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases. If you are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, been exposed to a sick traveler from China, or been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, contact your healthcare provider.
Be sure to call before going to your doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread.
General information regarding postponement of public events, disruption of transportation, cancellation of large gathering events, and ways to mitigate myths of disease transmission are maintained at https://www.mynethealth.org/services/public-emergency-preparedness/coronavirus .
The news comes a day after a Gregg County health official said he had no update about local people being monitored out of caution about possible exposure to coronavirus, which continues to spread.
Gregg County Health Department Administrator A.J. Harris said Monday that nothing had changed in the county since last week, when he said multiple unidentified residents were being watched, but no cases were confirmed.
Also Monday, an addendum issued to the scheduled Thursday Longview City Council meeting agenda shows Longview Mayor Andy Mack will give a public safety update during the meeting to talk about COVID-19 community preparedness and prevention.
Collin County officials said in a statement Monday that a Frisco man in his late 30s had received a presumptive positive test for the new coronavirus. They said the man, who had recently traveled to California, was in stable condition at home.
A dozen cases have been previously identified around Houston, where all the cases have been related to travelers on a recent Egyptian cruise, said Chris Van Deusen, a spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services.