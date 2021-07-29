Officials have issued a silver alert for a 68-year-old woman missing out of Longview.
Judy Akridge was last seen Wednesday near the 3000 block of West Marshall Avenue, according to Longview police.
She is described as being 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. She was wearing a white shirt with a flower on it and blue-jean capris with no shoes.
Longview police and the Texas Department of Public Safety issued the silver alert Wednesday night.
Anyone with information about Akridge should call Longview police at (903) 237-1170.