Officials are asking the public’s help to find a 13-year-old runaway.
Keara Sustaire, 13, was last seen at about 2 a.m. today in northern White Oak, according to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.
Keara is described as between 5-feet 7-inches and 5-feet 9-inches tall and about 100 pounds with sandy blonde/brown hair.
When she was last seen, Keara was wearing a blue fleece zipper jacket and black/gray boots.
Anyone with information about Keara is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (903) 236-8400.