Officials have recovered a body from the Sabine River south of Longview near an area where crews had been searching for a missing 77-year-old man.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb said a game warden found the body.
Tubb said officials did not yet know if the body was that of Loyd Thrasher.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning it needed for the public’s help to find Thrasher, whose rental car was found Monday off FM 2087 at the Sabine River, Tubb said earlier Wednesday.
Tubb said the family of Thrasher reported him missing Tuesday to Kilgore police after the sheriff's office notified them about the door in his rental car being found ajar. Deputies were able to locate family members after contacting the rental car agency Monday.
Tubb asked anyone with information about Thrasher to contact the sheriff's office at (903) 236-8400 or Kilgore police at (903) 983-1559.