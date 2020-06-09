Officials are asking the public’s help to find a Panola County woman who reportedly is in the advanced staged of dementia.
Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake said Bettie Kemp Smith, 72, was last seen after wandering off from her residence on CR 158 in the Longbranch area. Officials received a call at about 11 p.m. Monday after she had been gone for roughly three hours.
Smith is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. When she was last seen, she was wearing white pants, black-and-white tennis shoes and a shirt that might have been pastel.
Lake said she has wandered off from her residence before but that she had always returned a short time later.
Searches by family, officers, a K-9 unit from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter were unable to find Smith.
Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabout is asked to call Panola County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 693-0333.
Lake encouraged residents to check any unlocked vehicles our outbuildings in the area.