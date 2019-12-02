One person was in custody after Gregg County sheriff's deputies were sent to investigate a call about the homicide Monday afternoon between Longview and Kilgore, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Joshua Tubb said.
Tubb said officers received the call about a homicide at 2:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of FM 2087.
Sheriff Maxey Cerliano confirmed Monday evening that a suspect was in custody, but he and Tubb both said further information was not available.
“Right now, the information we’re able to release is pretty limited,” Tubb said.