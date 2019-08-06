An Ore City man was killed in a Tuesday morning in three-vehicle wreck just north of Longview.
Troopers responded at 6:42 a.m. to the crash on Spur 502 just south of FM 1844, 1 mile north of the Longview city limits, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said a preliminary investigation showed a car driven by Christopher Allen Jaynes, 36, was headed south on Spur 502 and failed to control its speed and struck a car in front of it driven by Jennifer Rana Phillips, 42, of Diana. The impact caused the vehicle driven by Jaynes to roll onto its left side into the center lane, where it was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by Donna Kinsella, 59, of Gaithersburg, Maryland. Kinsella's vehicle was waiting in the center lane to make a left turn.
Jaynes was pronounced dead at the scene by Gregg County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 B.H. Jameson, Dark said.
Phillips was not shown to be injured on the initial report. Kinsella was taken to Longview Regional Medical Center in stable condition.