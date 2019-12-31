CARTHAGE — Sheriff Kevin Lake at a late morning press conference Tuesday released the name of a man who was in custody in Shreveport after being suspected of killing a Panola County deputy during a traffic stop.
Lake said Gregory Wayne Newson of Shreveport was apprehended by Shreveport police.
Deputy Chris Dickerson, 28, a 2009 graduate of Carthage High School, died early Tuesday morning after he had initiated a traffic stop on FM 10 near FM 2260 in Panola County.
During the stop, the driver exited the vehicle and fired his weapon numerous times.
Dickerson fired back. Nearby residents then found the deputy in front of his patrol unit, Lake said. The residents helped Dickerson and notified authorities about what had happened.
Dickerson was taken to UT Health Carthage, where he died an hour later, the department said.
RSHV News 1 in Shreveport reports Newson was taken into custody after a high-speed chase in the city that lasted about an hour.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the fatal shooting.
Lake said during the press conference that he could not take questions related to the investigation, but he did comment on how those in the department are doing after the fatal shooting.
"We have heavy hearts," he said.
The sheriff also commented on Dickerson, calling him "as dedicated as they come."
At a meeting of the Panola County Commissioners Court on Tuesday morning, officials expressed their sadness over the deputy's death and offered condolences to his family, who included a wife and two daughters.
"The court, and I think I speak for everybody, we know to a point what him and all the others put on the line every day," Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie LaGrone said. "You never think of this happening in Panola County. ... This was a cold-blooded ... attack on a peace officer who just got out of his car to go walk up to another car, and he was ambushed."
LaGrone said the entire court has always and will continue to support the sheriff's office with whatever they need to do their jobs safely.
"We want them to know that we're behind them always," LaGrone said. "Sheriff Lake, Chief Deputy (John) DePresca, all the rest of the officers over there know that if they need it, come to us, and if it's in our power to do it, we will for them. We want the family, his direct family, to know that we're here for them, we're praying for them and that God will be with them."
News of the shooting has elicited calls for prayers for the Panola County Sheriff’s Office by other area agencies.
In Rusk County, the office posted on its Facebook page, “Our thoughts and prayers are going out to neighbors and friends at Panola County Texas Sheriff’s office, as well as the families that have been touched by this horrific act of violence.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook a Texas flag with a blue line through the middle with the phrase, “Prayers for Panola County.”
State lawmakers also offered prayers for the deputy's family and the sheriff's office.
A statement issued by Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday said, "My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deputy killed in the line of duty and with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office as they deal with the aftermath of this unimaginable tragedy. We must never forget the solemn oath our law enforcement officers take to protect and keep our communities safe. We must also ensure that the perpetrator faces swift justice."
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick posted on Twitter about the fatal shooting.
"Sad to hear that a brave law enforcement officer in East Texas was killed this morning. Please keep the Panola County Sheriff’s Dept. in your prayers and always," he wrote.
