Two men were killed in a one-vehicle crash Thursday in Rusk County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark said troopers responded at 3:25 p.m. to the crash on FM 2012 south of Laird Hill.
A preliminary investigation showed Robert Deveral Barber, 40, of Gladewater was driving a pickup northbound on FM 2012 when the front right tire blew out, Dark said. The truck entered the ditch and truck a pipe fence and a tree.
Barber and passenger Chad Eugene Blackman, 32, of Grand Prairie were pronounced dead at the scene, and their bodies were taken to Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. The men were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.