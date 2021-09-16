2:01 p.m. update: CenterPoint Energy is responding to shut down the gas after a natural gas leak on the property of Pine Tree Junior High School, Longview Mayor Andy Mack said.
In a social media post, Mack explained that due to a “major” natural gas leak on the property of Pine Tree Junior High School, the driveway is closed from West Loop 281 to Northwest Drive.
Students were evacuated to the Pine Tree Administration Auditorium adjacent to the school, Mack said.
“If your child is a bus rider, they will be transported home as they normally are at the end of the day departing from the Pine Tree Administrative Auditorium,” Mack explained. “If your child is a car rider, you can pick them up now from the Pine Tree Administrative Auditorium or you can wait until the end of the day at normal dismissal time. All dismissals for Pine Tree Junior High students will be from the Auditorium today.”
Mack said Longview Fire Department is helping to facilitate the situation with Pine Tree ISD and CenterPoint Energy.
UPDATE: Pine Tree ISD said at 12:49 p.m. that junior high students were being dismissed for the day because of the "timing of the gas leak repairs."
The district also said students at the high school were no longer under a shelter-in-place order.
"Students can be picked up at the back parking lot at the Pine Tree Road Auditorium," the district said in a Facebook post. "Please plan to come before 2:30 due to the Primary campus pickup happening at that time. Bus transportation will be provided for students who need it."
ORIGINAL STORY: Pine Tree Junior High School students have been moved after a gas leak was found at the campus.
Students at the junior high were moved to Pine Tree’s auditorium “until the gas is turned off and it is safe to return,” the district posted on its Facebook page.
Officials have been notified about the gas leak, according to the district. Students at the high school are sheltering in place.