Pine Tree ISD has canceled classes and all school events until March 30 due to the spread of the new coronavirus.
The district made the announcement this afternoon.
School buses will not run, and students will not be on any campus during that time, according to a message posted on the district's blog site.
Administration is working on plans to provide and deliver meals to students by March 17, according to the district.
Read the full message posted by the Pine Tree ISD below:
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has declared a State of Emergency for the entire State of Texas as a result of the continuing health concerns surrounding Coronavirus or COVID-19. Further, Longview Mayor Andy Mack and the Longview City Council “strongly encourage” actions to limit large group exposure. In an effort to protect the health and safety of all Pine Tree Independent School District (PTISD) students and staff, all classes and school events are suspended until Monday, March 30, 2020. School buses will not run nor will there be staff on duty at any campus to receive students until that time.
District officials from every vantage point are actively monitoring this situation as more information becomes available. We collaborate and rely on factual information from medical experts to guide our decisions making the safety of all concerned top priority. Direction and recommendations come from the most reliable sources such as the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Gregg County Health Department, local health experts, the City of Longview and the Texas Education Agency. District officials will continue to monitor and assess information as this situation develops. A few of our local efforts include access to hand sanitizers and comprehensive sanitizing methods on all buses. The custodial staff continue to provide expert-level cleaning services with their continuous training, quality of products used, and their knowledge of our buildings and systems. Additionally, professionals are coordinating efforts with others regarding student exposures when participating in future extracurricular activities outside of PTISD operations.
PTISD has a Pandemic/Seasonal Illness Preparedness Plan, in effect since September 2019, that proactively addresses how to prevent the spread of infectious illnesses. Many of the precautionary measures included in this document are reiterated by the CDCs recommendation which includes the following personal safety measures:
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Cover the mouth and nose with the inside of the elbow when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close, large groups and contact with people who are sick.
Please monitor the official district website at ptisd.org and social media accounts; FaceBook, Twitter, and Instagram for timely updates. Local media outlets will share official changes to the school schedule.
We are wholeheartedly committed to providing the best learning environment for the students of Pine Tree, regardless of the challenge.