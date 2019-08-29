Pittsburg police are looking for information after they say their building was shot at late Wednesday.
The department posted on Facebook that at about 10:45 p.m. a suspect or suspects shot at the Pittsburg Police Department striking the building at least four times.
Police said the building was occupied at the time, but there were no injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (903) 843-3131 or Pittsburg police at (903) 856-3330. Information can be given anonymously.