UPDATE: Jack Hall has been located and is safe, Longview police announced after 10 p.m. Wednesday.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our post,” the department shared on Facebook.
Longview police are asking the public’s help to find a missing 83-year-old man.
Jack Curtis Hall was last seen Wednesday near the 700 block of East Marshall Avenue, according to police. He is described as 6-feet tall and 250 pounds.
Hall was last seen wearing a green shirt with a New York Jets logo on it with blue jeans and black house shoes.
Anyone with information about Hall should contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170.