Police have arrested a man in a December fire that destroyed a Rusk County church.
Paul Wayne Kennedy, 38, is being held in the Rusk County Jail on an arson charge along with several other charges.
The arson charge, according to Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Price, is in connection with the Dec. 21 fire at Shell’s Temple Church of God in Christ in Laneville.
According to Price, the sheriff’s office received preliminary reports Dec. 21 that the church was engulfed in flames. An investigation showed the fire to be an act of arson, he said.
Kennedy's bond on the arson charge is set at $100,000.
Price said investigators also linked Kennedy to a break-in at Laneville ISD. His bond on a charge of burglary of a building is set at $25,000.
Kennedy’s total bond on those and 17 out-of-county warrants is $162,500, Price said. Other felony charges are pending.