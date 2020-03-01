Police on Sunday released an image from surveillance video they say is a person of interest in a weekend homicide in Longview.
The suspect is man who is about 6 feet tall. Police are asking the public’s help to identify the man.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170, detective Brandon Health at (903) 237-1145 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867.
Officers responded to a shooting at 3:19 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of South Mobberly Avenue, where they found a man dead.
Police have not released the name of the victim or provided additional details.