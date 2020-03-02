Police are investigating after the nonfatal shooting of a 4-year-old child in Longview.
Officers responded about 5:47 p.m. Saturday to a shooting in the 1300 block of Zeola Street, according to Longview police. Upon arrival, officers found the child with a “wound to the body.”
The child was taken to a local hospital. No other information about the child's condition was immediately available.
Police said Monday afternoon that no charges had been filed but that the incident was under investigation.