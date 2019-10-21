Police are investigating after they said a juvenile on Sunday fatally shot a man at a home in Longview.
Police said Monday officers were dispatched just before 4 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 1300 block of Green Street.
When officers arrived, they were told several people had been sitting inside the house looking at a gun when a juvenile in the room picked up the gun and fired it in the direction of a man.
Johntavius Dantarveus Jenkins, 19, of Longview was struck in the chest, police said. He was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview where he was pronounced dead Sunday evening.
Police have not released the age of the person they say fired the weapon