Longview police are looking for the driver in a Wednesday afternoon hit-and-run they say left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.
Officers responded about 2:48 p.m. to the reported crash in the 3100 block of Estes Parkway, according to Longview police. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying on the road. He was taken to a local hospital.
Police said he was struck by a dark blue, almost black Ford F-150 or F-250 that was headed north on Estes Parkway and that might have damage to the front right part of the pickup.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or at greggcountycrimestoppers.org .