Police are looking for information about a shooting this past week in Longview that left two people injured.
Officers were dispatched shortly before noon on Wednesday to the 1200 block of Whitney Street in reference to a shooting, Longview police said Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they found two victims who had been injured. Police said one of the victims told officers he was driving on Whitney Street when he and his passenger were struck by bullets.
Police said the driver was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview with injuries that were not life threatening. The passenger was taken to Good Shepherd with life-threatening injuries and was later taken to a Tyler hospital for treatment.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at (903) 237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867.