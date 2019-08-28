Police have arrested a Marshall ISD bus driver after they say struck an unoccupied parked vehicle with the bus and left the scene on her way to pick up students.
Mareida Beauchamp McCay, 72, was arrested Monday and booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of duty on striking unattended vehicle. She was released the next day on a $2,000 bond.
Marshall police said officers were notified of a hit-and-run Monday morning in the 1200 block of Sanford Street. A witness told police he believed the bus struck the parked vehicle and kept going.
Officers went to the Marshall ISD bus barn where they found a bus that had recently been damage and the damage was consistent with damage done to the car parked on Sanford Street.
Police identified the driver as McCay. During an interview, she told officers she had just left the bus barn Monday morning and reached down to pick up some paperwork as she was headed north on Sanford Street. When she looked up, she was in the opposite lane and felt “an impact.” Police said she told officers she thought she had struck a curb and proceeded to pick up children.
There were no children on the bus at the time of the impact. McCay was uninjured.
Police said evidence gave investigators reason to believe McCay knew the impact was more than that of striking a curb.